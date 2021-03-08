Patron Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,424.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Patron has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market cap of $1.05 million and $1,424.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00057809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.00798862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00029369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00040609 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

