Paul Hutchinson Acquires 17,799 Shares of Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Stock

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) insider Paul Hutchinson acquired 17,799 shares of Kina Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$18,510.96 ($13,222.11).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various diversified financial services in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate. It offers various banking products and services, including saving, cheque, fixed deposit, and cash management accounts; debit cards; internet and mobile banking services; insurance agent services; personal, home, residential investment property, and business loans; overdraft, equipment financing, insurance premium funding, and bank guarantee services; and trade finance and ESI loan services.

