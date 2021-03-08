Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 933 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $69,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $70,886.34.

On Friday, February 26th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 930 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $67,955.10.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,862 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $135,888.76.

On Friday, February 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,863 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $138,607.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $69,984.62.

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $65,251.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $63,863.85.

On Friday, January 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $771,856.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $809,688.24.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 490,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $77.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.