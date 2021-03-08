PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $123.85 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for $1,707.40 or 0.03395757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00801665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00029299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041945 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 72,536 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.