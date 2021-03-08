Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) versus AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Paya and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paya and AgroFresh Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 64.44 AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.75 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.64

Paya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions. AgroFresh Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paya and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00 AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

Paya presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.78%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 99.72%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Paya.

Risk & Volatility

Paya has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paya beats AgroFresh Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

