PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 40627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after acquiring an additional 922,090 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 301,843 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

