Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.72. 3,597,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,206,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

The stock has a market cap of $365.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $66,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

