Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.50

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) declared a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PSON opened at GBX 815.60 ($10.66) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 746.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 631.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The company has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 646.40 ($8.45).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

