Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 668.22 ($8.73).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSON. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered Pearson to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

PSON opened at GBX 760 ($9.93) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 746.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 631.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

