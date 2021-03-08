Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.97

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 32983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $192,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.