Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.50. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. 10,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,688,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 710,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period.

