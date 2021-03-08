Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 362.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.