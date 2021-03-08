Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 103.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,550 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,157,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,884,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,197,000 after purchasing an additional 221,875 shares during the period.

NYSE:JOF opened at $9.01 on Monday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

