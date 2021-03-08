Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of -389.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock worth $72,221,822. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

