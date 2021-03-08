Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,397,000. Kellner Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 95,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 324,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,273,000 after acquiring an additional 213,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $228.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.31. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $232.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.