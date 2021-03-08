Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,501.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,084 shares of company stock valued at $72,154,125. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

