Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Raised to “Buy” at MKM Partners

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PTON. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,501.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.96. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,084 shares of company stock valued at $72,154,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

