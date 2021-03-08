Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1658 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 111.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.

PBA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.98. 1,791,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,428. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

