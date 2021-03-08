Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ PENN opened at $108.23 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,090,142 shares of company stock worth $379,166,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.