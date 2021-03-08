Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $55.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Pentair traded as high as $59.61 and last traded at $59.61, with a volume of 7850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PNR. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pentair by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,676,000 after acquiring an additional 383,590 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

