Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

NYSE:PNR opened at $57.68 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

