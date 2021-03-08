Peony Market Cap Reaches $979,931.92 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Peony token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $979,931.92 and approximately $1,340.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,954,475 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

