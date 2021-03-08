PEPS Coin Achieves Market Cap of $141,359.99 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $141,359.99 and $37.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006883 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00142275 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,145,463 coins and its circulating supply is 43,896,866 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

