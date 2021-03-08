Perlin (PERL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29.54 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Perlin has traded 72.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a total market cap of $48.43 million and approximately $29.54 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00059567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00808185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00025220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00029391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

