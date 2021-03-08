Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €172.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €174.45 ($205.24).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Monday, hitting €158.40 ($186.35). 555,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €158.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €151.14.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

