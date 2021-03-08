Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.24. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 107,626 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The stock has a market cap of C$14.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

