Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,007 ($39.29).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,210 ($41.94) to GBX 3,360 ($43.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,906 ($37.97) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,713.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,653.89. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,977.97 ($38.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

