PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Shares Down 8.4%

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)’s share price dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 18,092,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 5,373,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

