Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is Amia Capital LLP’s Largest Position

Amia Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 400,900 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 25.8% of Amia Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 4,575,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,379,000 after purchasing an additional 152,356 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 514.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $7.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Grupo Santander cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.