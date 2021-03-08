PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.34

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 311753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

