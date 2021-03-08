PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.34

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 311753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
