Phala Network (PHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $84.44 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Phala Network has a market cap of $84.44 million and approximately $34.17 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00826885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00041946 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,623,146 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

