Phantasma Energy (KCAL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $81,975.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $81,975.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.00447275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00067168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00046370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00075157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00077535 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.09 or 0.00465299 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 39,903,568 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.