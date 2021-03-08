Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.63 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $43.63 million and $433,357.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,801.29 or 0.99857991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00037367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00075579 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

