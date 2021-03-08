Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Pharming Group stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned about 2.97% of Pharming Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

