Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.86 Billion

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce sales of $16.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.82 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $21.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $77.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.48 billion to $81.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.29 billion to $96.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $87.35 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

