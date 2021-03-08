Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $88.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as high as $89.90 and last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 61136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

