Phoenix Global Tops 1-Day Volume of $341,848.00 (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $28.34 million and $341,848.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenix Global has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00461555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00067048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059077 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00796059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026585 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

