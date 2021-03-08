Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Raises Dividend to GBX 24.10 Per Share

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 738.60 ($9.65) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 702.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 708.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 707 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £11,312 ($14,779.20).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.