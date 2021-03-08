Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0171 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and $105.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,201.39 or 0.99983509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00037548 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.15 or 0.00938357 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.89 or 0.00418034 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00295192 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00076129 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,982,937 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

