Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $308.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $308.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,387.47 or 0.99856806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00036306 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.71 or 0.00893521 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.60 or 0.00412621 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00286808 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00078474 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00037617 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,992,287 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

