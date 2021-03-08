PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $145,304.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $2.72 million and $145,304.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

