Phore (PHR) One Day Volume Tops $24,554.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Phore has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $24,554.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,438,920 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

