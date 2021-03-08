Phore (PHR) Price Up 22.1% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $10.07 million and $36,222.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,441,172 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

