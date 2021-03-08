Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) was down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.16 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 558,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 475,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $4,211,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,956. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $20,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Phreesia by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after buying an additional 605,776 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $32,445,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 537,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

