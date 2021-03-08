Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading Up 19.1%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s stock price traded up 19.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.56. 3,671,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 14,528,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phunware by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phunware by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

