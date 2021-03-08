PIBBLE Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.65 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $26.65 million and $157,968.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00060116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.10 or 0.00823503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041368 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIB is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,339,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

