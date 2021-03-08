PieDAO DEFI++ Trading 19.9% Higher This Week (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $1,101.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be bought for about $5.81 or 0.00011150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.91 or 0.00456811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00067113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00079387 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00460595 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

