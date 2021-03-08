Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.52

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 79,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 265,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.