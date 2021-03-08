Pillar Market Cap Reaches $6.27 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $6.27 million and $191,989.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.77 or 0.00813232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00041185 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

