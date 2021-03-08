Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 12.3%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.00 and last traded at $137.60. 13,964,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 7,349,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

The company has a market cap of $168.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

